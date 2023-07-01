KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, Killeen held it’s Independence Day Extravaganza and fireworks show in historic downtown Killeen.

Families enjoyed this free event including food trucks, live music, and a jeep jam. Including many fun activities for children.

“Killeen is really getting back into it after 2020 and beyond. And we’re just so happy and proud that they started this for not only for the small businesses that need to come back from this, but also for the people in the community” says Big Dog BBQ co-owner Desiray McDowell.

The community of Killeen and surrounding areas take pride in the armed forces, with so many who have served. Veterans like Brian Key Hope Central Texans can see the sacrifices of many.

“I was actually in Afghanistan. I was there for 15 months…There’s a sacrifice to it that a lot of people don’t see. And really, I wish more people were able to see that sacrifice, you know, for those who make it home it is hard. And those who don’t make it home, it’s harder,” says Key.

Killeen’s Independence Day celebrations were filled with gratitude for the many men and women who serve our great country. With live music from local artists and firework show at 9:30pm to finish off the night.