Intruder arrested at Ellison High School

The Killeen Independent School District is now investigating after an intruder walked into Ellison High School on Thursday afternoon.

District police arrested the man and are charging him with trespassing. They are not sure how he got on campus, but they are starting an investigation.

Ellison High School Principal David Dominguez sent out this message to parents on Thursday afternoon to inform them of the situation.

“This is David Dominguez, Principal of Ellison High School. “I am calling to make you aware of a campus safety concern that was resolved today. “This afternoon, Ellison staff discovered an individual inside the building who was determined to be neither a student nor a legitimate visitor, but rather, an intruder. The intruder fled when confronted by staff, and was arrested outside the building. “Our investigation is in progress to determine how the individual entered the building. We are also investigating any interactions between the intruder and students, and we ask that any students who had contact with this intruder to report to our Assistant Principals’ office to share their information. “Campus safety and security is our priority, and we thank you for support of our efforts at EHS.”

A staff member and student reported the intruder just a little after 3:00 p.m. Staff members confronted the teen and then he ran outside.

“We are looking at cameras, we are looking at video to see if we can chart how he got into the building and what he did while he was there,” says Killeen ISD Chief Communications Officer Terry Abbott.

Abott says Ellison High school is an open campus.

“Meaning that the kids can leave the campus during lunchtime, go across the street and get something to eat if they want to,” Abbott explains. “Those doors are suppose to be locked during the day, except during passing periods when kids open doors, change classes, that kind of thing.”

Abbott thinks the intruder only interacted with one student while in the building.

“He was not a student. Looks like he had been a student at a couple of different schools in the past, but he hasn’t been in our system for well over a year,” Abbott says.

Killeen ISD’s number one priority is the safety of the staff members and students.

“That’s why we moved so quickly when this happened yesterday, to get that guy arrested. And why we moved quickly to notify parents and ask them for their help in keeping kids safe,” Abbott explains.

The school is asking any students who encountered the intruder to report it to the assistant principal’s office.

Abbott says Ellison High School has one of the top rated security systems to prevent this from happening, so this is why they are looking into how someone got through their system.

They have three full time Killeen ISD police officers at the school who are on campus all day.

During the day when the doors are locked and someone comes through the doors, they have to be buzzed in. Then when they get into the security foyer, they are buzzed into the main office to be cleared to go inside the building.

“They are going to go back through and talk to kids again about making sure these doors stay locked. Sometimes kids might want to prop a door open or open a door for someone and let them in, and they aren’t supposed to do that,” Abbott explains.

The investigation is ongoing.

