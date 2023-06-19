Waco, TX (FOX 44) — The annual Juneteenth pageant in Waco is being rescheduled for July due to Friday’s severe weather.

Ashely Stone created the Waco Juneteenth pageant in 2018, going on every year except during COVID-19.

Stone said she’s still processing everything that happened Friday and plans to move forward.

“I have to admit, Friday completely devastated me. It was very devastating. I’m still processing it,” said Stone.

Stone says she started work on this year’s pageant all the way back in October.

Pageant categories were halfway done at Baylor on Friday evening, until weather caused a commotion.

“We needed two more categories before a lightning strike, the lights went off in the venue. Once the electricians arrived, there was smoke coming from the bottom floor, so we had to evacuate the building,” said Stone.

Stone created the pageant to give high school juniors and seniors tools to be successful in college.

Mr. Juneteenth 2022, Kevin Redmond, says this pageant serves as a positive outlet to inspire the next generation.

“Mr. Juneteenth for me is equipping the next generation. It is empowering the next generation to be involved, to go further than what I am to, and then do it with compassion and a love for your community,” said Redmond.

They also serve and volunteer in the community.

Five contestants are competition in this year’s pageant after completing courses in interviewing, financial aid literacy, dress attire, budgeting, and knowing one’s rights as citizens.

Stone says she’s now working with business partners to make this year’s pageant better than before.

“Everybody’s like, ‘No, we’re going to we’re going to do a redo. We’re all going to come back. We’re behind you. We got you,” said Stone. “We are going to run it back.”

Stone said pageant ticket sales will reopen once a venue is finalized.