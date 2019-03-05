Joanna Gaines to renovate J.Lo’s Malibu home

by: Staff

What do you get the woman who has everything for your second anniversary as a couple?

If you’re Alex Rodriguez, you get Jennifer Lopez something money can’t buy – he arranged for Fixer Upper‘s Joanna Gaines to renovate her Malibu home.

J.Lo told Ellen DeGeneres last week she really wanted Gaines to work on her $6.6 million beach house. The problem is, Gaines works exclusively in Waco, Texas.

But A-Rod made it happen for her.

Gaines and Lopez have been seen checking out the beach house as a renovation is planned.

But don’t worry, she’s still Jenny from the Block. The block is now just the beach. In Malibu. 

