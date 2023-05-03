BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Just one year ago, on May 3, 2022, Joe Ramriez was stabbed to death by a classmate at Belton High School.

The two were allegedly fighting inside a school bathroom when Ramriez was stabbed.

Joe’s mother Amanda Rios shares what this day means to her, “It was the day I feared a year ago. I didn’t want to get to a year. I feared it. I didn’t want it. But to see all the love and support for Joe. It’s what gets me through it. It makes my heart feel good that so many people show up for him.”

18-year-old Caysen Allison as accused by the Bell County grand jury of stabbing Ramriez, he was indicted last year and later released on bond.

Joe’s mother wanted today’s walk to be about celebrating his life. Attendees wore shirts that read, “I’ll Never Walk Alone” to show support and love for the family.

Joe Ramirez was a dual sport athlete at Belton High School, playing both baseball and football. Family and friends remember him as being outgoing, goofy and having a fun personality.

“You may not understand why God let it happen, but I know Joe’s special. And maybe this was Joe’s purpose in life to make some kind of a change, to touch so many hearts and then be ripped away from him. Makes you think twice before you. You agree to fight somebody,” says Rios.