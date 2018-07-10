Judge Brett Kavanaugh nominated to Supreme Court

News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Brett Kavanaugh_1531184861803.png.jpg

President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

Kavanaugh is a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals judge who went to Yale and Yale Law. He clerked for two federal appellate judges, including Alex Kozinski, and worked in the solicitor general’s office in the George H.W. Bush administration. Kavanaugh then clerked for Anthony Kennedy on the Supreme Court.

Senator John Cornyn says Democrats in Congress have shown opposition for the pool of nominees the president had to pick from. However, he says senators will meet with Kavanaugh, examine his qualifications and vote in a timely manner to confirm Justice Anthony McLeod Kennedy’s successor.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott commented on the nominee on his Twitter:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Upcoming Events

Enter to Win our Contests

More Contests