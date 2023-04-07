Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Jury selection is expected to wrap-up Monday in the trial for Cedric Marks scheduled to begin April 17th.

He’s facing capital murder charges for the deaths of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott, and her friend Michael Swearingin back in January 2019.

Scott and Swearingin were both reported missing from Temple on January 4 and their bodies were found in Oklahoma five days later on January 9.

In an affidavit made by the Temple Police Department Scott and Swearingin were murdered at a home in Killeen on January 3, 2019.

According to police Cedric Marks’ then-girlfriend and accomplice — Maya Maxwell told detectives Marks took Scott and Swearingin to separate rooms in the house.

She says she watched Marks then enter each room and walked out to find Scott and Swearingin dead.

That same day, Maxwell took Swearingin’s car, a 2016 Hyundai Genesis, and drove it to Austin to hide the evidence.

After the car was dropped off, Marks wife Ginelle McDonough allowed him and Maxwell to stay at her home in Michigan from January 5 to January 9.

Marks was arrested by Grand Rapids police officers on January 8 and waived extradition.

January 9, Scott and Swearingin’s body’s were found buried at a home near Clearwater, Oklahoma.

Following Marks’ arrest, both Maxwell and McDonough were arrested January 11 as accomplices.

On Marks extradition back to Bell County, he escaped custody in Conroe, Texas near Houston.

After nine hours authorities found him inside a nearby trash can.

Back in custody, Marks spoke to media.

“I can only imagine what’s going on with their family, and I am so sorry for their losses, but I did not and had nothing to do with this,” said Marks.

The families of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin have been heartbroken by this whole ordeal.

“A lot of emotions. It’s pretty distressful to read something like that about your own child that was was killed and Michael too,” said Jenna’s father, Johnathan Scott.

“Personally, I knew it in my gut, in my heart…I knew it was was him,” said Michael’s mom, Deborah Harrison.

Cedric Marks has been in the Bell County jail since February 2019.

In August 2021, Marks fired his attorney and is now representing himself.

Jury selection started in February this year and we are now in the final steps before trial begins.

Marks pleaded not guilty to all charges including burglary and capital murder.

If found guilty, Marks faces life in prison or the death penalty.