K9 tracks, captures man who fled police and a traffic crash

A Waco man who fled a traffic stop, crashed into another car, and fled on foot was tracked and caught by a Waco K9 officer and was taken to jail with a short stop at the hospital first.

The incident began about 1:10 p.m. Tuesday when a traffic officer was making a stop on a vehicle in the 4600 block of Sanger Avenue.

The driver of the car initially stopped, but as the officer was walking up to the car to make contact, the driver sped off.

The officer lost sight of the car, but as he approached 38th Street and Sanger Avenue, he found that the fleeing vehicle had collided with another vehicle at that location.

The driver had left his car behind and fled on foot.

Other officers responded and set up a perimeter around the area and brought in a K9 to attempt to track him.

The K9 was able to pick up a scent and tracked the fleeing driver to the backyard of a home in the 3900 block of Morrow.

At that point, the K9 assisted in taking the man, later identified as Charl Rashone Dowdy, into custody.

Dowdy was first taken to a local hospital for treatment of a dog bite, then transported to the McLennan County Jail.

He was initially charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and possession of marijuana along with failure to stop and identify following a traffic accident.

He was later found to be named in an arrest warrant for possession of marijuana over four ounces but under five pounds out of Lorena and for an outstanding parole violation connected to an earlier burglary conviction.

An additional charge of failure to identify as a fugitive was also added.

Bond was set at a total of $261,000 but there was no bond set on the parole violation.