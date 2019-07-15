Kempner man charged with online solicitation of a minor

Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday that the Child Exploitation Unit of his office arrested 43-year-old Christopher Carl Camacho of Kempner on charges of online solicitation of a minor.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office referred the case to the Attorney General following an investigation of sexually explicit communications between Camacho and an 11-year-old child.

AG Paxton said Camacho traveled to a meeting location with the intention of engaging in sexual activity with the child, where he was taken into custody and transported to the Lampasas County Jail.

A statement issued by the AG’s Office said they work to protect children by using the latest technology to track down what were termed ” the most profoundly evil predators online.”

Since its inception, the Child Exploitation Unit has made 264 arrests and obtained 194 convictions on charges of online solicitation of a minor.