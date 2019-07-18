LIVE NOW /
Killeen and Copperas Cove to get new VA clinics

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System announces the expansion of services for veterans in Bell County.

Two new contract clinics are in the works in Killeen and Copperas Cove aiming to provide more convenient locations for primary care of veterans.

Over 37,000 veterans who are currently registered with Veterans Affairs live in those areas.

The CTVHCS will open solicitation bids for a contractor to provide services at each location for up to 7,200 veterans.

Both locations are planned to be operated and staffed as a contracted community-based outpatient clinics.

