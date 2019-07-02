Killeen community leaders discuss tent city

KILLEEN, Texas – Killeen’s Friends in Crisis homeless shelter shut down over a month ago due to a lack of funding. But the community came together on Monday night to hash out a plan forward.

Concerned citizens packed the room and put all their minds together to toss ideas on how they can help those who are homeless in Killeen’s tent city.

Monday signaled the start of a new month, and yet Killeen’s homeless population is still sleeping in tents out front of their shut down shelter with no plan forward or way to escape the elements.

The group discussed possible job opportunities, transportation, rehabilitation, and long-term housing for the displaced people.

It is hopeful that relief will come soon for the people here so that they don’t have to sit by as yet another month passes by.