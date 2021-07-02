Killeen company plans expansion, adding up to 100 new jobs

A Killeen company that currently has about 200 employees is on the road to expansion with plans to add up to 100 more workers.

Z Modular, a division of Zekelman Industries will be buying 20 acres in the Killeen Business Park to expand their existing plant.

The Killeen Economic Development Corporation voted Thursday to sell the the property.

Z Modular makes American-made steel-framed modules to be used in putting together larger buildings and now occupies a 230,000 square foot building in the business park.

A statement issued by KEDC said the planned expansion will create approximately 75 new jobs in the first phase of the plan and over 30 more in the second phase, with an expected annual salary ranging from $40,000 to $50,000 per year.

“Business is booming for us, and we need additional space to meet the demand. We are very excited that Killeen has the capacity to allow us to grow both our physical presence as well as our workforce. The community has provided us a wealth of skilled workers that make the work we do possible,” states Douglas Henriquez, Z Modular Director of Manufacturing in the US.