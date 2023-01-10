KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen council members met Monday to discuss bond improvements for the city costing $100 million.

One of the projects proposed by Mayor Pro Temp Ken Wilkerson and council member Michael Boyd is for a new city hall.

Killeen’s municipal hub is in a 100-year-old high school building with growing issues over time.

City employees are scattered across the north part of Killeen contributing to work inefficiencies and low customer experience.

The project cost for a new city hall is $66 million.

Other bond projects are for new park developments, a new library, and recreation center.

No additional projects were added at Monday’s workshop, but questions were raised on how the projects will be financed and what the tax rate will be if passed.

“We included all the cost and if we issued over the entire amount 10 or 15 years, it would probably take the biggest tax rate impact on the debt service and operations was about 12 cents,” said Kent Cagle, Killeen City Manager. “Now that probably would not happen all at once, and that’s the worst case scenario.”

Cagle says the 12 cent tax increase would happen if all project bonds are approved.

The plan is to have a public hearing on the projects March 31 with a general obligation bond election later this year in November.