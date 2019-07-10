Killeen homeless shelter to reopen

KILLEEN, Texas – Folks living outside of the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter have been living with the bare minimum for almost two months since it shut down.

“The conditions right now, we’re meeting three of our four main necessities: food, hygiene, and a place to sleep,” says David Lohman, who lived there for two months.

In their community, they have celebrated small victories with one another – but more overwhelming challenges arise everyday.

“We’ve already sent eight back into the world with apartments with potentials, with their ID, with their social and stuff, but every time some go out, more come in.” Lohman says.

Board members for the Friends In Crisis Homeless Shelter say they expect to open back up on July 26 at the earliest and August 9 at the latest. It all depends on how much funding the shelter can get.

Board member Donald Jones says he is optimistic that they will continue their mission serving the homeless this summer.

“We’re hoping that we’ll see it open up in the next couple weeks, if possible,” Jones says.

This gives folks in Killeen like David hope and a hand up.

“The one thing this shelter provided was that safe hold long enough for it to set up for people to get their lives back in order,” David says.