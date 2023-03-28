Killeen, TX (FOX 44) — Killeen ISD board members announced in a press conference Tuesday afternoon its partnership with JG consulting to aid in the search for a new superintendent.

The board of trustees work to decide how to navigate this search started earlier this month.

They’ve made an agreement to accept the current superintendent Dr. John Craft’s resignation letter effective April 3rd.

KISD board of trustees president Brett Williams says every parent in the district should receive an email Tuesday with a tentative calendar to learn how the community can be involved in the search for a new superintendent and the overall hiring process.

“We can’t stress this. The next three weeks are so important because that’s the information that we obtain during this time, which will build that profile,” said Williams. “If you care about what the next superintendent is like in terms of characteristics, this is your opportunity to provide that information.”

Williams says there is now a page for the superintendent search on the districts website and a survey for community members to fill out stating what’s important to them in having a new leader for the district.

Starting Monday evening, the first of three town hall meetings will be held in person at Smith, Nolan, and Manor middle school.

Williams strongly encourages everyone to be involved in this process.

“Tell your neighbors, tell your friends, tell your coworkers to participate in this process. 40,000 plus students need you. We’re doing this process slow and methodical to ensure we dot every eye and cross every tee,” said Williams.

In this three week period JG consulting will hold focus groups throughout the community to gain additional insight.

JG consulting President and CEO James Guerra says this will help determine what type of leader is needed for the district.

“We believe in transparency. We believe in inclusivity. For us to create a leadership profile, which for us we consider to be synonymous with the job description, we need to hear from everyone,” said Guerra.

On April 18th the district will have its community input and leadership profile review showing the characteristics the community wants in its next superintendent.

The superintendent job application will open April 19 and will last until May 12.

Williams says the earliest the board would select a lone star finalist for the district is June 5th.