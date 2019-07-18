Killeen ISD proposing pay raises

KILLEEN, Texas – Teachers within the Killeen Independent School District could be seeing their pay increase for this upcoming school year.

District Superintendent Dr. John Craft unveiled the proposed plan on Thursday afternoon.

Craft is proposing a six-to-ten percent pay raise for teachers within the district.

The amount of the teacher pay raises will rely on years of experience. Teachers with between five and 20 years in the classroom will see the most change in their pay.

The plan offers a starting salary of $50,300 annually, which is roughly a $3,000 raise compared to what the district offered last year.

Teachers aren’t the only ones to benefit in the newly-proposed plan. Bus drivers, employees filling auxiliary roles, librarians, counselors, and nurses can also expect pay raises.

Craft highlighted the plan would put about 70 percent of funds coming from House Bill #3 directly into classrooms district-wide.

As a result of that bill passed by the Texas Legislature, the property tax rate will drop – benefiting all taxpayers.

“Not only are we really excited about being able to propose what I believe is going to be a very healthy and competitive pay increase to all of our staff, but particularly our teachers, but we’re also going to be able to save seven cents on the M and O tax rate for your taxpayers, which is really exciting,” Craft says.

The proposal has to be approved by the school board in their next meeting this Tuesday evening.