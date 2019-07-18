Killeen man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

A Killeen man has been sentenced to 60 months in federal prison on charges of possession of child pornography.

Mark Phillip Shock, Jr will also remain under federal supervised release for an additional ten years after his release from prison.

The original complaint filed in US District Court for the Western District of Texas charged that Shock possessed and attempted to possess images of children under the age of twelve involved in sexual activities that had been transported in interstate and foreign commerce.

The complaint stated that the Texas Attorney General’s Office Child Exploitation Unit had been investigating a user identified as ” willowki9″ using Skype that had uploaded several images of child pornography.

With the help of Skype, investigators obtained the IP address and subscriber information connected with that account, tracking it to Shock’s residence in Killeen.

A federal search warrant was executed on November 2, 2017 at Shock’s home, with several items of evidence seized at that time.

The complaint said Shock agreed that he used Skype accounts with one of them being “willowki9″, further confessing that he had obtained images of child porn using the social media app ” KIK”.

The complaint said that a forensic examination was conducted with examiners identifying 889 images and 110 video files of child pornography.

They also determined that 222 images and four videos were files of identified known minor victims of child pornography.

The complaint noted that some of the victims live in other states and countries.