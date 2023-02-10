Killeen, TX (FOX 44) — The Killeen NAACP hosted its Black History Month program Friday evening with a special guest.

Their guest speaker is Jeffery Peck, the great grandson of W.E.B. DuBois, a trailblazer for African-Americans and a founder of the NAACP.

Friday evening was a night to honor the ancestors and black leaders who’ve come before us for black people to be where we’re at in 2023.

“We at the NAACP like to say we celebrate Black History 365,” said Taneika Driver-Moultrie, Killeen NAACP president. “We want not just the community, but especially our young people to know about the impacts that their own race, the black race, has made in the building of this nation.”

As Moultrie welcomed everyone, Kingdom Life Church started the night with music, and the Truth Seekers from Palo Alto elementary school gave a spoken word.

Guest speaker and great grandson of W.E.B. DuBois, Jeffery Peck, was born three years after his great grandfather passed away.

Unable meet him, Peck always heard how DuBois always wanted everyone to be treated fair and equal.

“He seemed to care about anybody, not from a from necessarily a color standpoint, but anybody that seemed to be getting a raw deal in his mind. He would fight for them,” said Peck.

Peck says DuBose’s work in founding the NAACP was done in a time where speaking against discrimination and racism was looked down upon.

“We shouldn’t waste those lives. We should understand how important it was for them to see us get here, but we can’t stop. We have to keep pushing on,” said Peck.

As Peck holds the family torch, he says he participates in events like this to pay it forward.

“There’s a lot of us, there’s congress women and men that have gotten an opportunity. President Obama got the opportunity to be a president of the United States. I think Dubois was fighting for all those people over 100 years ago.”

Both Moultrie and Peck say events like this are important to teach black youth their history and to trailblaze a new path to greatness.