KILLEEN, Texas- Killeen Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in four individuals going to the hospital.

On Saturday, March 19, 2022, officers were dispatched to the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim shortly after 5 p.m.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they located three people suffering from gunshot wounds. They were all transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple with non-life-threatening injuries, and are currently listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a green Ford Mustang, occupied by the three shooting victims, was traveling near Dunn Avenue and 8th Street when shots were fired. They continued to travel westbound on Dunn Avenue when they lost control of the vehicle at College Street and struck a parked gray car.

The impact of the collision struck a 10-year-old child that was standing between the parked gray car and a parked blue SUV. The child was airlifted to McLane Children’s Hospital. He is currently listed in stable condition.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has any information about this shooting investigation, to call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.