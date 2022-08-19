Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Killeen Police recovered over a pound of marijuana and cash after an afternoon traffic stop.

Officers made the stop on a silver four-door sedan after spotting a traffic violation at the intersection of Florence Road and Daffodil Street.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said as the officer approached the vehicle, he discovered an odor believed to be marijuana. He asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Officers said that as they conducted the search, they discovered a backpack with several bags containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana. The material was tested and showed a positive test for THC, and weighed in at one pound and 1.8 ounces. A quantity of cash and a digital scale was also recovered.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old Deonte Kyrique Hicks, of Killeen. He was initially taken to the Killeen City Jail, then later taken to the Bell County facility, where his bond was set at $20,000.