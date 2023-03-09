WACO, Texas (FOX 44)-

If you were to take a dip into Lake Waco right now, you might run into a tree stump, or find yourself in unexpected shallow water on a sandbar.

“If anybody plans to swim in the lake, they really need to be careful because we don’t know what’s under the water. You don’t know if they’re sticks or vines or something underneath there that you could get caught up in. And it can be really dangerous,” says lake Waco manager Michael champagne.

These hazards would not be present if lake levels we’re normal.

“The recent rains have brought us up three quarters of a little bit more than three quarters of a foot. But we’re still we’re still in a deficit,” says Champagne.

That’s why he says wait until the designated swimming areas are open. Instead, you can picnic, hike, fish, or use one of the many boat ramps that are open–like Midway Park, Lacey Point, flat rock, Spiegel, Vail and Carney park.

Champagne says, it’s not just Lake Waco that needs rain, it’s the basin in Stephenville that needs to fill up.

“It’s really hard to tell. Without these spring rains, we’re going to be in rough shape. We’re going to probably have to close additional areas,” Champagne adds.