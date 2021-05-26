Boating safety for Memorial Day Weekend

WACO, Texas – Memorial Weekend is in a few days, and if you plan on spending it on the water, there are a few things you should do to ensure you make it back to the shore safely.

“Water is a very powerful thing, and we have to respect it. It’s fun to enjoy it, but we have to respect it while we’re out there enjoying it,” says Matthew Kiel, a Game Warden with Texas Parks and Wildlife.

Memorial Day is one of the three busiest boating weekends of the year, and officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife expect this year to be no different. But with that many on the water, it’s important to remember that safety comes first.

“The basic things we need to make sure we look out for are all of our safety laws and regulations. The main thing we need are life jackets available to everybody aboard the vessel, whether it is a paddleboard, kayak, or motorboat. Anyone that is under the age of 13 needs to be wearing a life jacket that is appropriately sized [with] them,” says Kiel.

Another issue to be aware of this weekend is drinking while boating.

“While it is not illegal to be drinking a beer or an alcoholic beverage while you’re operating a vessel, it is illegal to be under the influence. Normal intoxication levels still apply,” says Kiel.

If you do plan on drinking alcohol at the lake, it’s important to make sure you drink plenty of water, too.

“Alcohol is going to affect you differently in a moving boat than it would at home,” says Kiel.

Finally, staying weather aware will keep you from being caught in a storm.

“Make sure you are aware of your surroundings. Make sure you’re aware of the weather report, and you’re just keeping your head up and watching the horizon. If you see these spring storms pop up, the best thing you can do is make it back to the port that you went in, and trailer up, and get out of the area.