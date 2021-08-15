Buckle up! Waco police helping parents learn safety of car seats for kids

WACO, Texas — As kids start to return to school, do you know the proper way to buckle your kids up for their ride to school?

If not, Waco Police are here to help.

A few families visited the police department this past week to get help with proper installation of their car seats and learned the safety protocols for how to keep their precious cargo safe.

If you have any questions as you get ready to take the kids to school feel free to call (254)750-1761 to schedule an appointment or for any questions you may have.