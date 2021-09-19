City of Waco hiring position in city attorney’s office

WACO, Texas — The city of Waco is looking to fill a position at the city attorney’s office.

The position provides legal advice and counsel to city officials, boards and commissions, and city staff.

The requirements for the position are a juris doctor degree from an American Bar Association accredited law school. Applicants must be licensed to practice law by the state bar of Texas and remain active with all Texas bar annual requirements.

And they must be able to become licensed in the U.S. District court for the Western district of Texas.

For anyone interested, click here.