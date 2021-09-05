City of Waco to receive more funds from American Rescue Plan Act

WACO, Texas — The city of Waco will receive another large sum of relief money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The city has already receive $17 million from the plan this year and will receive another $17 million next year, totaling $34.7 million.

The funding will be used to provide direct assistance to households and businesses in the area.

The city also wants to hear from it’s residents, using it’s new budget tool Balancing Act on how they think the funding should be spent.

To access their new tool, click here. For more information, click here.