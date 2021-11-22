College Station Police identified bodies found in motel

A welfare check call lead College Police to the discovery of two people dead in a motel room.

The two deceased individuals have been identified as 81-year-old Edgar Louis Hoch Jr. from Texas and 85-year-old Susan Love Droste from South Carolina.

Officers made the discovery in the Motel 6 on the corner of Texas Avenue and Brentwood Drive around 1:50-p.m. Monday afternoon.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

Right now, investigators are not saying how the two people died.

Source: College Station Police