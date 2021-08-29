Dallas shelter takes in Louisiana animals displaced from Ida

DALLAS, Texas — A Dallas animal shelter is lending a helping hand to animals from Louisiana shelters are they prepare for Hurricane Ida.

Operation Kindness is partnering with the Jefferson Parish Animal Shelter in Louisiana to help intake dogs and cats evacuated from the state due to the storm.

The shelter is using lifesaving resources and is calling upon community members to support these animals during this difficult time.

Operation Kindness is looking for anyone interested in adopting. Those interested can click here to view the available pets.

They are also in need of supplies for the new animals, which include cat toys, dog treats, canned tuna, fancy feast broths, and newspaper.