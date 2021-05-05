Drinking Water Week celebrates those who make sure our water is safe and clean

WACO, Texas – We are in Drinking Water Week, which has been celebrated in the first week of May for almost 40 years.

America has one of the safest drinking water supplies in the world – but this doesn’t happen without a lot of hard work and dedication.

“That’s what we do, and that’s what we are committed to. We are absolutely committed to ensuring there is enough water, and that we have that quantity. So making sure there’s enough on an ongoing basis, and making sure it’s safe and treated for everyone,” says Jonathan Echols, Public Relations Coordinator for Waco Water Utility Services.

The men and women who work in the City of Waco Water Utility Services Department work around the clock to provide safe drinking water to the public.

“There’s a lot that goes into it, and there is a lot of people working. Even when there is not an emergency going on, we have people working 24/7,” says Echols.

The process here is a little different then at other treatment centers.

“It’s unique to Waco. We have multi-treatment facilities for different kinds of treatment. It goes through a multi-phase process that is somewhat unique. Not every city has it that way,” says Echols.

The unique treatment started ten years ago to help improve the taste and smell of the water.

“Which came from algae in the water. Which I won’t go into that, but basically we had an algae problem that caused a taste and odor problem which was mostly just aesthetic. People just didn’t like it. That’s the genesis of the dissolved air filtration process and the building of that extra treatment plant,” says Echols.

The crew works overtime to keep the water running, even in the worst circumstances – like during February’s ice storm.

“We were running around fixing leaks, trying to turn the valves off, and trying to keep everything running at the treatment plants so the system continued to work, so that people could still have water,” says Echols.

Their hard work paid off, and water continued to flow.

“This Water Week is kind of a time to help people remember and get some recognition for those hard-working guys and ladies that are out there,” says Echols.

For more information on Drinking Water Week, you can click here.