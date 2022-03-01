Principal of Ellison High School David Dominguez, had an important message for the school concerning an incident that occurred on the campus today.

An Ellison student was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County jail for having a weapon on campus.

The student who was in possession of the weapon has been charged with the third degree felony of unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place.

Ellison High School is working closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of students and staff.

Dominguez stated that the safety of everyone on campus is always their highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated on the campus of Ellison High School.

Source: Ellison High School