First Cav says vaccinations continuing, unit is ready

A spokesperson for the First Cavalry Division at Fort Hood says that the unit is now over 80% vaccinated and is continuing with drives to take that number higher.

Major Marcellus L. Simmons, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs Office said the soldiers of the Division continue to build readiness by receiving vaccinations against COVID-19.

“I`m fairly enthusiastic about trying to help promote vaccinations in, not just among our Soldiers, but also among our First Team families.” Said Lt. Col. Evan Trivette, 1st Cavalry Division Surgeon. “So everything I can do to try to get people vaccinated, I want to help because vaccines are the single most effective measure we have in preventing Coronavirus transmission to our families, loved ones, friends, and our Central Texas community.”

On August 24, the Secretary of Defense issued a memorandum that directing the full vaccination for the FDA approved vaccine of all members of the armed forces.

“Every Trooper who is not otherwise exempt will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure our Troopers and units are ready to fight and win.” Stated Major General John B. Richardson IV, commander, 1st Cavalry Division. “This is a readiness, health, and welfare priority for the 1st Cavalry Division.”

In an effort to facilitate the vaccination of over 19,000 Troopers, the Division has hosted eight vaccination drives to date.

“We have a residual population that has not yet been vaccinated. Now that it is mandatory, we highly encourage these Soldiers to come in and get vaccinated,” said Trivette.