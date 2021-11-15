Funeral Arrangements for College Station Astroworld Victim

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Funeral arrangements have been finalized for a 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston.

Bharti Shahani was among the nine who died at the concert headlined and curated by Travis Scott. Hundreds of others were injured and a criminal investigation into the deaths at Astroworld is still underway.

Family members say Shahani was studying electronics systems engineering at Texas A&M University, and had been set to graduate next spring. Her cousin, Mohit Bellani, attended the festival with Shahani and said they were separated once the crowd began to surge forward.

Shahani died November 10 from massive injuries she suffered while attending the Astroworld Festival on November 5.

Authorities have opened a criminal investigation, but have not yet assigned any fault.

Bharti Shahani’s family, friends, and loved ones have made funeral arrangements for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 16. The funeral will be held at the Winford Funeral Home, located at 8514 Tybor Drive, Houston, Texas, 77074.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family’s benefit.