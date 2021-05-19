Growing mosquito concerns in Central Texas

WACO, Texas – After seeing several inches of rain this week, the standing water left behind could become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

“Don’t give them a chance to lay their eggs. Don’t give them a chance to hatch,” says Kelly Crane, of McLennan County Public Health District.

When it rains in Central Texas, mostquitoes are often not far behind.

“We’ve had a lot of rain right now. Look for that standing water. Mosquitoes can lay their eggs in even a teaspoon of water. Look at your potted plants, and look around your yard for any place that standing water typically goes that you know is in a problem area. Make sure that is cleaned out,” says Crane.

If you are being bitten, the mosquito probably didn’t travel very far to get a snack.

“Mosquitos like small puddle areas. They don’t fly very far. Typically if you are bitten by a mosquito, it probably was hatched very close to you,” says Crane.

They may not just leave behind an itchy welt – some mosquito bites can dangerous.

“West Nile Virus is still an issue, and Zika is still an issue, and of course for our pets, heartworms are an issue,” says Crane.

With the cooler temperatures, we haven’t seen as many mosquitoes around – but now that the weather is expected to warm up, it’s time to grab the bug spray.

“Just make sure you have mosquito repellent with you, so if those little guys start biting you can protect yourself,” says Crane.