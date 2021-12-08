KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department confirms there was an active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.

At approximately 7:17 p.m., Killeen PD received a call about a shots disturbance at the Killeen Mall. It was then upgraded to an active shooter.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0 tall, and wearing a beanie.

(Courtesy: Killeen Police Department)

One individual has been injured and the victim has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries. Killeen PD evacuated the mall and asked for the community to stay clear from the area.

As of 12:20 a.m. Wednesday, the Killeen Police Department finished the on scene investigation. The victim is currently in stable condition.

You can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department