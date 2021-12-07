One Injured in Killeen Mall Shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen Police Department confirms there was an active shooter situation at the Killeen Mall.

At approximately 7:17 p.m., Killeen PD received a call about a shots disturbance at the Killeen Mall. It was then upgraded to an active shooter.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0 tall, and wearing a beanie.

One individual has been injured and the victim has been airlifted to Baylor Scott and White with unknown injuries. Killeen PD continues to evacuate the mall and asks that the community stays clear from the area.

You can contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).

Source: Killeen Police Department