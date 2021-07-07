Killeen police chase leads to three-vehicle crash, one person dead

KILLEEN, Texas — UPDATE: Killeen Police say a 41-year-old man died after a chase ended in a three-vehicle crash. He was driving a silver Chevy Equinox that was not involved in the chase. His name is not being released at this time.

“My three-month-old son was in the car. We went to go get gas real quick, and it could have been us,” one witness said.

Around 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, police reported a blue Charger speeding eastbound on Stan Schlueter Loop – near Lions Park. The officer tried to stop the car, but lost sight of it.

Moments later, another officer saw it on Trimmier Street and began a new chase. After turning onto Elm Street, the blue Charger collided with a silver SUV.

“When I looked up from the desk, you could see the blue Dodge Charger spinning while already on fire,” another witness stated.

“He hit a silver Equinox pulling out of this plaza, and we watched the gentleman be ejected out of the car with the seat,” the first witness said. “He flew quite a few [feet] away from the car. A black truck had then hit the silver car.”

Witnesses told FOX44 there were two people in the blue Charger – both described as military personnel. Onlookers also reported officers gave the driver of the silver SUV CPR until paramedics arrived.

“Yeah, it was definitely interesting to see him lying in the road, and them doing CPR on him,” the other witness said.

Killeen Police told FOX44 the two people in the Charger and the driver of the truck were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while the driver of the SUV was transported in critical condition to Seton Medical Center. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

“The two gentlemen in the blue car, the passenger, tried to run from the police,” the first witness said. “They had got him down. And the driver, they had to pry out of the passenger seat.”

Killeen Police have not yet released the condition of the silver SUV driver.