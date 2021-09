KILLEEN, Texas — For those a part of the KISD family, the school district will be hosting a wellness day next weekend.

Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 AM to 1 PM, KISD will be hosting a wellness fair for parents and students.

They will be holding workshops for topics like emotional awareness, grief, strategies for adhd, divorce and blended families, and so much more.

The fair will be at the Jackson Professional Learning Center and those who wish to attend can register for free here.