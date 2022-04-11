Bell County, Tx ( FOX 44)- Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a man accused of running over a woman and her son, then backing up and running over them again in a 2018 incident in Temple.

Darrel Gene Holloway II faces two charges of murder in the case being heard in Bell County’s 27th District Court.

He was accused of being the driver of a maroon pickup truck March 2, 2018 that hit 55-year-old Maria Marta Garza and her son 33-year-old Pedro Danny Garza as they walked near the intersection of South 1st and West Avenue Q about 11:00 p.m. that Friday night.

Indictments in the case had indicated Holloway had previous convictions for driving while intoxicated.

Witnesses said he left the scene, but about twenty minutes after police responded to the accident, Holloway turned himself in.

Holloway has remained in the Bell County Jail following his indictment with his bond set at a total of $1,700,000.

In lieu of an address, he has previously been listed as homeless.