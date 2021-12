Baylor running back Trestan Ebner (1) stiff arms Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II (25) during an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP)

WACO, TX — The No. 7 Baylor Bears (11-2) will play the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1st.

In the College Football Playoff No. 1 Alabama (12-1) will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium, and No. 2 Michigan (12-1) will play No. 3 Georgia (12-1) in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. The National Championship will be played on Monday, January 10th at 7:00 PM CT.