Riesel Police Officer shot Saturday, suspects arrested

RIESEL, Texas – A Riesel Police Officer was shot in the arm Saturday evening, then he proceeded to arrest the suspects.

It happened Saturday around 5 p.m. on Highway 6.

Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow says his officer stopped a car for speeding, he believed the driver had illegal substances in the vehicle and as he tried to get the driver and passenger out of the car, he was shot in the arm.

He says the officer is fine and recovering in the hospital.

The Texas Rangers are taking over the investigation.