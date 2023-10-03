WACO, TX (FOX 44) — Midway Independent School District informed football families on Tuesday that head football coach Shane Anderson would step away temporarily from the program.

In the letter, the district said that this action will take place as the district looks into a “non-student-related personal situation.”

Midway ISD would go on to say that while a “notice like this may cause concerns or assumptions, please know that the District is taking action to support our students and staff in the best interest of all concerned.”

Anderson is currently in the middle of his third season with the Panthers, who are set to travel to Temple to take on the Wildcats this Friday at 7:30 pm.