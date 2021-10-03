Shooting at Waco Apartments leaves minor injured

WACO, Texas — One person was injured after a Sunday afternoon shooting at a Waco apartment complex.

Waco police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Delano Drive in response to a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

He has been transported to Baylor Scott and White but was alert and speaking to officers while at the crime scene.

The victim is a minor and police are still searching for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Fox 44 will update once receiving more information.