WACO, Texas — One person was injured last night in a shooting in Waco.

Waco Police said officers were dispatched a little before 2:00 AM to the 1200 block of Speight Avenue on an aggravated assault call.

When they arrived it seemed like an argument occurred and the man was shot but he is believed to be okay.

This is an ongoing investigation and Fox 44 will update you once we receive more information.