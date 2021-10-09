Teamwork used to find stolen items and those responsible for crimes

WACO, Texas — Waco Police and Waco Fire departments teamed up this week to find multiple suspects in a theft case.

Around 3:15 PM on Oct. 5, Waco Police assisted Waco Fire with people burning refuge near the 2800 block of Mildred Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered several apartment refrigerators on property along with a trailer.

The items discovered with the RV trailer priced at $19,000. A kids inflatable bouncy house and a generator were found and recovered as stolen items from previous cases.

Two were arrested both charged with theft and one with an additional charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

Police tell citizens that if you find yourself a victim of any time of crime like this, make sure to have a good description of what was stolen, like photos or serial numbers.