TEMPLE, Texas – UPDATE: The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting which sent one 16-year-old to the hospital.

Officers were dispatched at 6:21 p.m. to the 1200 block of S. 26th Street after the victim was shot. He was shot once, and his injury is non-life-threatening.

Temple PD is searching for three men who are suspects involved in the shooting. They are suspected to be driving a blue and gray Ford Escape.

(Courtesy: Temple Police Department)

The victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Source: Temple Police Department