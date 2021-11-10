Temple Police Department Seeks Public’s Help on Suspicious Activity

TEMPLE, TX – The Temple Police Department is seeking the public’s help for information related to reports of suspicious activity.

At around 3 p.m., officers responded to the area of Stonehaven Drive. Upon arrival, a victim advised an unknown man subject approached her and grabbed her hand.

He also grabbed around the neck before attempting to get her into a white truck.

The woman was able to get away when the man attempted to follow her. The man eventually stopped following her and left.

The man was described to be wearing a white shirt and black shorts.

During the investigation, officers learned other residents in the area of Pullman Pl Blvd. and Ames Drive also came into contact with an unknown man subject.

He was going door-to-door, who matched the suspect’s description.

It is unclear if the cases are related.

This case is active and under investigation. If anyone has any information, please call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.