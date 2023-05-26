Temple, Tx (FOX44) – One person was taken to a hospital and two people are in custody following a Friday morning stabbing in Temple.

Police report being called to the 1100 block of North General Bruce Drive at 9:52 a.m.

When they got there, officer found a single male victim who had been injured. He was transported to a local hospital with his condition unknown late Friday morning.

One male and one female were detained by responding officers.

The case remains under investigation. Police are asking that anyone with information contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.