Two weekend shootings reported at a Waco neighborhood park

Waco police report two shooting incidents at the same neighborhood park over the weekend.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said two men were taken by private car to a local hospital following the first incident which occurred about 5:50 p.m. Saturday at Oakwood Park at 7th Street and Oakwood Avenue.

He said it appeared the men involved may have been outside their vehicles when the shots were fired, then got back in and left.

He said multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The circumstances of the shooting remained under investigation Monday.

The injuries were not believed life threatening.

The second incident occurred Sunday evening at 8:35 p.m. and involved shots being fired at two woman in the park by men who then fled in a vehicle.

The victims managed to run away and there were no reported injuries.