Victim in Friday Hwy six fatal crash identified

The Department of Public Safety reports the victim of a single vehicle crash on Highway 6 south of Waco Friday night has been identified as 65-year-old Raymond Gonzales of Waco.

DPS spokesman Sgt. Ryan Howard said Gonzales was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred on State Highway 6 near Lake Creek Road about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Gonzales was the driver of a Kia Optima that was traveling west on highway 6 that failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle left the roadway and overturned.

