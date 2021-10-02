Waco police show support for fallen officer’s family

WACO, Texas — Last night Waco police showed up and showed out for a very special reason.

Macy Mckinney of Whitney High School was nominated as the 2021 Whitney High School homecoming queen.

Macy is the daughter of late officer William M. Mckinney and many of the department’s finest showed up to support her.

The department shared a photo on their Facebook stating Macy is and will forever be a part of the Waco PD family and they are grateful they had the opportunity to show up and support.

They were honored to be a part of the evening with Macy and her mother.