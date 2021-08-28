Waco small businesses could qualify for COVID grants

WACO, Texas — Local businesses felt a big hit from the COVID-19 pandemic but they could get a lift up if they qualify for the small business emergency recovery fund.

The Small Business Emergency Recovery Fund funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development consists of grants up to $5,000 to businesses in the city of Waco.

This is for businesses that employ fewer than 10 employees that need some assistance staying afloat from the pandemic.

This program is courtesy of the Waco City Council and uses federal COVID-19 economic recovery funds.

There are a number of qualifications to be eligible for the program. For more information, click here.